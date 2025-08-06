Fan murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda request Supreme Court not to cancel bail

Bengaluru/New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Kannada film actor Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda, the key accused in the fan murder case, have submitted written statements to the Supreme Court, contending why their bail should not be cancelled.

In his submission, made through his counsel, Darshan claimed that there is no evidence linking him to the crime, while Gowda said that she is a single parent of a daughter studying in Class 10 and also needs to take care of her aged parents.

On July 24, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the Karnataka Police challenging the bail granted to Darshan and others in the Renukaswamy fan murder case. During the hearing, the apex court expressed strong reservations about the Karnataka High Court’s decision to grant bail to the actor.

“We won’t repeat the High Court’s mistake,” the bench remarked while commenting on the High Court’s verdict.

The bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan had directed all counsels to submit written arguments, limited to three pages within a week's time. The details of the submissions emerged on Wednesday.

Darshan’s submission stated: "He was arrested in Mysuru in morning, while the FIR was filed in Bengaluru. The reason for his arrest was not provided in writing until evening, which is a violation of legal procedure. Cancelling Darshan’s bail would be a harsh measure, especially since he has not violated any bail conditions."

"There is no evidence proving that Darshan ordered the kidnapping of Renukaswamy. There were no call records or message exchanges between him and Accused No. 3. The statements of witnesses Kiran, Mallikarjun, and Narendra Singh lack credibility."

The third accused is Ravi, the driver of the car that transported Renukaswamy to Bengaluru.

The submission also argued that witness Kiran’s statement was recorded seven days after the incident, while the other two witnesses did not mention Darshan's name in court. "The prosecution claims to have a three-second video, but this video does not exist. There is no mention of it in the chargesheet, nor was it submitted to the High Court. The timing of Renukaswamy’s death has been fixed according to the prosecution’s narrative," it stated.

Meanwhile, Gowda, who is the first accused in the case, claimed she was a victim of sexual harassment by Renukaswamy. On the day of the crime, she had no communication with any of the accused. She argued that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges of kidnapping and murder against her.

She further emphasised that she has no criminal background and had no involvement in Renukaswamy’s murder. "The injuries on the victim’s body were not inflicted by me. I was not provided with a written explanation for my arrest by the police. Considering that I am a woman, cancelling my bail would be a harsh step," her statement read.

The Supreme Court bench had questioned the Karnataka High Court’s application of judicial discretion, stating, "Our concern is that judicious discretion was not applied while granting bail to Darshan. The order has pained us. We can understand if a trial court judge errs, but how can we accept the reasoning given by the High Court judge?"

The bench had also expressed shock over a photograph showing Darshan with other accused individuals.

The court further questioned why forensic and circumstantial evidence was overlooked and why the statements of two eyewitnesses were not considered credible. "There are serious charges of criminal conspiracy, murder, and kidnapping. How can this evidence be ignored?" the bench asked.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.