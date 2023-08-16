Fake letter sent to Department of Public Instruction, FIR lodged

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) A fake letter in the name of Karnataka government's principal secretary was sent to the office of the Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction directing all deputy directors to purchase first aid boxes for schools from the Deshpande Services agency in Bengaluru after which an FIR has been lodged.



After finding out about the fake letter, Mallikarjuna Ramachandramma, the Under Secretary of School Education and Literacy has filed a complaint with the police.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulent use of forged document).

