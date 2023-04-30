With eye on Rajasthan polls, BJP connects with women, docs, engineers



The party, sources said, is working on the policy of voter connect.

Till the elections, different campaigns will be run by the BJP in Rajasthan for voter connect. Professionals like doctors, engineers and CAs will be connected with the party, then for the first time 1000 women will be sent to other areas to connect with women voters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has set up its teams at 1126 Mandals, 8392 Shakti Kendras, 51187 booth level. Now the workers will reach every house to connect the voters with the BJP.

In the election-related programs that are being made at the organization level, the main focus is on reaching out to the voters and connecting them with the BJP.

Party leaders said that the BJP will run different campaigns till the elections.

1. Social campaign: Efforts to Help Societies

Under this campaign, BJP teams will contact such organizations which exist at the social level. In this, all small to big organizations will be focused on.

BJP leaders say that there are many social organizations which do not have much connectivity politically.

Their presence is not in the entire state, but they have their own influence in some special areas. By being in constant contact with such societies and castes, they will be linked to the BJP.

2. Mahila Pravasi Abhiyan: Focus on Women Voters

The purpose of this campaign is to completely focus on women voters. Information will be given about the schemes of the central government related to women. Women beneficiaries will be continuously contacted. Women will be linked to the party by door-to-door contact.

After 2019, the BJP is completely focused on voters who have completed 18 years of age. For this, a new voter contact campaign is being run.

The BJP is trying to bring newly added voters in its side. They will be kept connected continuously and contacted repeatedly before the assembly elections.

The BJP also plans to strengthen its grip on youth voters by holding new voter conferences at the booth and mandal levels.

3. Vistarak Abhiyan: Responsibility of every seat till Lok Sabha elections

In all the assembly constituencies, such leaders are being deployed as Vistaraks who can work full time for the party. As Vistaraks, these leaders will remain in the respective assembly constituencies first till the assembly elections and then till the Lok Sabha elections.

Vistaraks have been given the responsibility of implementing the programs received from the party headquarters in the assembly area along with the verification of the teams from the booth committee to the mandal level.

Along with this, the organization has been given the task of preparing reports giving constant updates about the political and social equations of the region.

4. Beneficiary Contact Campaign: Separate teams formed for men and women

In this campaign, a list of beneficiaries availing benefits from the schemes of the Modi government is being made. By contacting the beneficiaries door-to-door, they will be told that the Modi government at the Centre is giving you this benefit. The BJP has formed separate teams to contact male and female beneficiaries.

Contact with such influential people who can influence 50 to 100 voters. This includes influential people associated with big institutions, people associated with the social, business sectors and operators of organizations like NGOs. The BJP is trying to contact influential people and convert such voters, who have not yet joined the party, towards them.

5. Enlightened mass conference

A strategy has been chalked out for different conferences of people associated with professions like lawyers, doctors, teachers, engineers, chartered accountants to connect them with the party.

The BJP is already active to connect the enlightened class. In order to focus on this class, an enlightened public cell has also been constituted in the party at the state level, through which continuous efforts are being made to make inroads in these classes.

6. Special Contact Campaign: Contact Support

The BJP is working on a strategy to get support by contacting those who are not voters of the party. Through a special contact campaign among such people, the BJP will make inroads.

With a special focus on women, this time the BJP has started work on a Mahila Pravasi Yojana for the first time. 1000 women in the age group of 18 to 50 years will be fielded for this.

Such women are being selected who can leave their area and give time to the party in another area. These women will go to different assembly constituencies and work to connect women voters with the BJP.

BJP Mahila Morcha state president Alka Mundra says that in the first phase 400 women have been selected as 'Pravasi'. They are being trained by the party. These women will leave their assembly constituency and go to another constituency.

Staying in the area for 10 to 15 days, such women will work to connect women voters with the BJP. According to Mundra, this is the first time that like male workers in the party, this campaign has been started to encourage women workers to leave their homes and work for the party in other areas.

State vice president of the Mahila Morcha, Jayashree Garg says that the women workers included in the Mahila Pravasi Yojana will inform the women about the schemes of the Central government. They will meet the women beneficiaries and tell them what the central government is doing for women.

The BJP is analyzing each and every booth this time. A strategy is being worked out to get more votes from the booths where the BJP got less votes last time.

To do this work systematically, the booths have been divided into A, B, C, D categories. A means where the BJP got more votes than all the other parties in the last three elections. The B category includes those booths where the BJP got more votes twice in the last three elections. The third category C includes those booths where the BJP got more votes only once in the last three elections and the D category includes those booths where the BJP got less votes than other parties in the last three elections. This time the BJP's strategy is to convert D booths into C category and C category booths into B category. That is, this time more votes should be obtained than the category in which the votes were received last time.

Till now the BJP has prepared its team at 51,187 booths and all the booth presidents have been given I-cards. That means the BJP's army is ready for the elections. Recently, on its foundation day on April 6, the BJP distributed I-cards to its 51187 booth presidents by celebrating Kamal Sankalp Utsav simultaneously in 1126 mandals across Rajasthan.

