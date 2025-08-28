Extremely shameful: BJP slams LoP Gandhi, Tejashwi over abusive slogans by party workers against PM Modi during yatra

Patna, Aug 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after their supporters were caught on camera using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga.

Although LoP Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were not present at the dais when the incident took place, the video of the sloganeering went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from the BJP.

The controversy erupted when Congress and RJD workers, led by local Congress leader Naushad, stood on the dais waving party flags and were heard shouting insults at the Prime Minister.

Taking to X, the BJP described the incident as "extremely shameful."

"From the platform of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav's yatra, extremely indecent language was used against the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such depravity has never been seen before in politics. This journey has crossed all limits of insult, hatred, and vulgarity," the party said.

The BJP further alleged that LoP Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav had previously humiliated the people of Bihar by inviting leaders such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who had earlier insulted the state.

"Now, in their desperation, they are making people hurl abuses at the revered late mother of Prime Minister Modi," the BJP claimed.

"Tejashwi and Rahul have made such filthy language be used on their platform that it is not even possible to repeat it on a public platform," the party added.

"This is such a mistake that even if Rahul and Tejashwi beg for forgiveness a thousand times by holding their ears and doing sit-ups, the people of Bihar will not forgive them," the BJP said.

Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai also hit out at the Opposition leaders, telling IANS, "A Rs 12 lakh crore scam was carried out by the Congress government, and scams worth thousands of crores happened during the 'jungle raj' under Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi's rule. So, people like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, who have grown up in an environment filled with scams, can never truly speak about values or morals."

He added that abusing "the saviour of the poor, Prime Minister Modi", will not help them gain votes. "The public of Bihar is watching and will take decisive action to oust these parties entirely," he said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also condemned the incident.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The way Congress and RJD workers used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a shameful day for democracy. Their language spreads hatred in society. This has been the RJD's character, and the Congress has also not moved beyond it. Congress members fail to understand that this is not a monarchy but a democracy. Society is watching and will deliver a decisive response."

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang also slammed the Congress party and told IANS, "The Congress has once again shown its true character. It is shocking to see abusive language used against the country's elected Prime Minister by party workers during a yatra led by LoP Rahul Gandhi himself. He talks about the Constitution, but has shattered the norms of political conduct. Such language has no place in a democracy. The Congress should apologise."

He claimed, "The Nehru family often uses this type of conduct to garner votes."

