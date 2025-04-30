Explore possibility to start hop-on, hop-off bus rides, says Himachal CM

Shimla, April 30 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday asked the state Tourism Department to explore the possibility to provide food vans and commence hop-on, hop-off luxury bus rides on tourism circuits.

Chairing the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and the Tourism Department joint meeting here, the Chief Minister was apprised that the corporation has recorded a historic profit of Rs 107 crore for the first time despite facing challenges posed by natural disasters.

The HPTDC had achieved a turnover of Rs 78 crore during the previous BJP government regime.

The Chief Minister was informed that due to the profit, the HPTDC has been able to clear Rs 41 crore benefits of the pensioners in the past two and a half years. Sukhu directed the officers to further improve service across the HPTDC properties and explore the possibilities of leasing out its vacant properties on an operation-and-maintenance basis to private players.

He also lauded the purchase agreement between HPTDC and the Food and Civil Supplies Corporation to supply materials for HPTDC hotels. The Chief Minister also reviewed various developmental projects of the Tourism Department and directed to expedite these projects to yield maximum revenue and enhance infrastructure for the tourists.

He said the government is investing Rs 2,415 crore to develop infrastructure, wayside amenities, and promote adventure sports activities. The Chief Minister asked the department to complete the construction work of Shivdham in Mandi district at the earliest and beautification works of the Renuka Lake in Sirmaur district. He also instructed the officers for the swift operationalisation of heliports to improve air connectivity to various hill destinations.

Sukhu also reviewed expansion projects of Kangra, Shimla and Bhuntar airports to provide better air connectivity for tourists. HPTDC Chairman Raghuvir Singh Bali, MLA Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Director Tourism Vivek Bhatia and OSD to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, among others, attended the meeting.

