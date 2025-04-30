Nitish Kumar is the ‘head of corruption’: Prashant Kishor

Patna, April 30 (IANS) The founder of Jan Suraaj, Prashant Kishor, slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, labelling him as the “head of corruption” during a public rally held in Jamui.

Addressing a large gathering at Shri Krishna Singh Memorial Stadium as part of his ongoing Jan Suraj Udghosh Yatra, Kishor accused both government officials and political leaders of deeply entrenched corruption.

“In Bihar, officers and leaders are taking Rs 2,000 bribes for ration cards and Rs 10,000 for land receipts, which has made the lives of ordinary people miserable,” Kishor said.

He further said that Nitish Kumar has become tired now and is running his government with retired officers who are not accountable to the public.

Kishor also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the economic development of states like Gujarat is coming at the cost of Bihar’s resources and youth.

“PM Modi is setting up factories in every village of Gujarat, using money from across the country, while children from Jamui and the rest of Bihar are forced to migrate and work as labourers,” he said.

“When the vote is yours, where should the factory be set up - in Gujarat or Bihar?” he said.

Kishor also urged voters to abandon caste and religion-based politics and instead focus on issues of education, employment, and public welfare.

“This time, do not vote by looking at the face of the leader. Vote by looking at the faces of your children. We need to bring in the rule of the people, not of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, or PM Modi,” he emphasised.

Kishor’s yatra through Jamui and Banka aims to build grassroots momentum for Jan Suraj, presenting it as a people-centric alternative ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.