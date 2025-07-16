Expanded Vidhan Bhavan at Nagpur to be iconic: Maha Speaker

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) The presentation on the blueprint for the expansion of the Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan building and the proposed new administrative complex was made on Wednesday.

A new seven-storey complex will be constructed on the current premises of the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, said that the expanded structure and the proposed building should be grand and magnificent. The expansion of the Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan and the new administrative building will be executed by the Maharashtra Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Speaker Narwekar directed the corporation to submit a detailed proposal for the same.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that the concepts of a "green building" should be implemented in the construction of the expanded Vidhan Bhavan. He also recommended that adequate space and cafeteria facilities should be included for visitors in the new building.

“Care will be taken to preserve the historical architectural style of the existing building during the expansion. The new building will house the Central Hall, Assembly Hall, Legislative Council Hall, offices for the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, Assembly Speaker, Council Chairman, and Leaders of the Opposition—all under one roof. Additionally, a separate six-storey building will be constructed nearby for cabinet members. The complex will also include facilities such as parking, a cafeteria, visitor lounges, and security units,” said the release issued by the state government.

Moreover, land currently occupied by the Government Printing Press has been allocated to the legislature.

On this land, a grand 14-storey building covering approximately 4 lakh sq. ft. will be built for ministerial administrative offices.

The Vidhan Bhavan premises and the proposed administrative building will be connected by an underground tunnel.

Present at the event were Legislative Council Chairman Prof Ram Shinde, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, and Public Works Minister Shivrāj Bhosale, among others. Architect Hafeez Contractor presented the architectural plan.

