Exclusive! A special team from Mumbai trained us on underwater swimming for Kingston, says G V Prakash

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) National Award-winning music director G V Prakash, who plays the lead in India’s first sea horror adventure, ‘Kingston’, says that the entire cast of the film was trained in underwater swimming by a special team from Mumbai.

The film revolves around the titular character Kingston played by G V Prakash, who heads out to a sea that is cursed.

When asked about the training the team had to undergo to travel and shoot in sea and if whether the actors were trained in swimming, G V Prakash disclosed, “I already knew swimming but underwater swimming requires training. We had a lot of these underwater shots. So, we had a special unit from Mumbai train the cast on underwater swimming. They taught us how to hold our breaths for three minutes underwater. This is because there are sequences in the film where we have to remain underwater, hold our breath and still perform.”

The actor also discloses that the unit took five classes of underwater swimming to gain confidence.

This film will be special to G V Prakash as he is not only scoring music and acting in it, he is also one of its producers.

“ We have spent four times the amount that we would normally spend on a film,” says G V Prakash, who discloses that the fantasy adventure is such that it can be made into a franchise. However, the decision on making its subsequent parts will be decided based on the response to this film, the actor-music director- producer discloses.

The teaser of the film has triggered huge expectations from the film, which is scheduled for a release on March 7 this year.

Directed by debut filmmaker Kamal Prakash, the film features a promising star-cast including Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, ‘Merku Thodarchi Malai’ fame Antony, Chetan, Kumaravel, Sabumon and many others.

The cinematography of the film has been handled by Gokul Benoy, while the dialogues have been penned by Dhivek. Editing is being done by San Lokesh. Key technical contributors include S.S. Moorthy in the art department and Dhilip Subbarayan in the stunts department.

The sea fantasy adventure film, set against a coastal landscape, is produced on a big budget by Zee Studios in association with Parallel Universe Pictures, which happens to be G V Prakash’s own production house.

Dinesh Guna is the creative producer of this film, which has already wrapped up with its shooting work. Currently, the postproduction phase is progressing at the perfect momentum.

