Exclusive! Radhikka Madan shares her crazy memories of Holi

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Radhika Madan has reminisced about her favorite childhood memories of Holi celebration.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Shiddat' actress shared her fond memories, saying, “Nothing too crazy, but I remember that in my childhood, I used to mix bright colors with mud in a balloon and throw it at people. That’s the most I did on Holi." For Radhika, the playful spirit of the festival was all about simple, fun-filled moments.

Aside from the playful color-throwing, Radhika also shared that food played an important role in her family's celebrations. “At home, we always used to make gujiyas, and that’s my favorite part," she recalled, emphasizing how the delicious sweet treats became a cherished part of the holiday tradition.

Speaking about how she used to prepare for Holi, Radhika shared, “I would always apply a lot of oil on my face, body, and hair—that’s how I used to prepare for Holi.”

The 'Angrezi Medium' actress also fondly remembered the community spirit of Holi in her childhood. "I remember when I was young, there used to be a community center in my colony, and the whole neighborhood would gather for Holika Dahan the night before. I have a very vivid memory of the entire community coming together," Radhikka said.

Holi 2025 celebrations will take place on March 13 and 14, beginning with Holika Dahan and followed by Rangwali Holi.

On the professional front, Radhika Madan began her acting career with a breakthrough role in the popular television soap opera “Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi” (2014–2016). She made her film debut in Vishal Bhardwaj's drama "Pataakha" in 2018. The actress went on to appear in notable films such as "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota," "Angrezi Medium," and "Shiddat." Her performance in the anthology film "Ray" earned her the Filmfare OTT Award. More recently, she has received widespread acclaim for her role in the crime drama series "Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo."

Madan was last seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Jasleen Royal’s romantic song “Sahiba.”

