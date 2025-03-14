Exclusive! Guru Randhawa reveals the wildest thing he has ever done on Holi

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Singer Guru Randhawa has shared his craziest Holi memories, filled with mischief, pranks, and a whole lot of fun. From mixing eggs with colors for some playful chaos to indulging in his childhood favorite treats, Guru revealed how he truly celebrated the festival with his friends and family.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, the singer opened up about his craziest Holi experiences, favorite foods, and the traditions that made the festival special during his childhood.

When asked about the craziest thing he’s ever done on Holi, Guru reminisces, “Holi has been quite a memorable festival for me, especially with my college friends. For Holi, many people stick to playing with colours, but we've done some of the craziest things that one can ever do - as a form of fun. We used to mix eggs with colours and just rub each other's faces with it. I know it's really gross - but it was a way to irritate each other playfully during the festival. The smell used to stay with me for days! But, it's the memories that stayed longer!.”

As for his favorite food during Holi, Guru has a soft spot for the traditional sweets. “When it's Holi, the day cannot be passed without having loads of gujiyas! That's been my favourite item since childhood. I used to fill my stomach with gujiyas, and just keep it light with a comforting meal, dal chawal.”

Speaking about how he used to prepare himself for playing Holi colors, the High Rated Gabru singer shared, “As kids, all of us had this kick of visiting the homes of our family and friends, and just brush them with colours on their faces, especially when they'd be asleep. So that's the craziest thing I've done on Holi. My friends and I would also burst water balloons on each other, and the preparations would begin a week before. So, it used to be like a proper competition amongst us, and all of my childhood friends would take it so seriously. Now when I think about all the fun, I realise that I have a huge suitcase of happy memories and fun experiences! For now, I only wish for everyone's good health.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.