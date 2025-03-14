Two quakes hit Ladakh & Arunachal on Holi morning
Earthquakes jolted two different parts of the Himalayan region in India early on the morning of Holi, Friday (March 14). The first quake struck Ladakh’s Kargil at around 2:50 am, measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale. Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir.
Hours later, another earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.0, hit West Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh around 6:00 am.
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the earthquakes in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It stated: “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 14/03/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 33.37 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 15 km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh.”
In another post, the NCS shared details of the second earthquake: “EQ of M: 4.0, On: 14/03/2025 06:01:28 IST, Lat: 27.26 N, Long: 92.27 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.”
According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India’s seismic zones are classified into four levels—Zone V, IV, III, and II— with Zone V being the most earthquake-prone and Zone II the least.
