Exclusive! Chandan Roy Sanyal breaks his silence on ‘Aashram’ controversy and religious depictions

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has addressed the controversy surrounding the show “Aashram” and its portrayal of religious figures.

The show, which has sparked significant debate since its release, has been criticized by some for its depiction of faith and religious symbolism. However, Sanyal remains unfazed, highlighting the overwhelming support the series has garnered from viewers. When asked about the backlash, Chandan acknowledged that criticism is an inevitable part of being in the public eye.

He told IANS, “Backlash is inevitable, but love always outweighs criticism. On social media, I see that about 98% of people appreciate the show, while a small percentage express anger. However, if the show had only received criticism, it wouldn’t have lasted for five years. The overwhelming support from viewers, especially women and younger audiences, has made Aashram a success.”

In "Aashram Season 3", Chandan Roy’s character will dethrone Baba Nirala, a role that was immortalized by Bobby Deol. The actor also spoke openly about stepping into such an iconic role and the challenges it brings.

“Bobby Sir’s portrayal of Baba Nirala is iconic. The show revolves around his character, and people connect with it deeply. The writers made my character the new Baba, and I had to step into that role. Ultimately, it’s up to the audience. I can’t predict whether they will accept me in this transformation. The storyline now has two Babas, which sets up an interesting dynamic. It all depends on how the writers develop my character moving forward. I am also curious to see how the audience reacts and what platforms like MX Player or Amazon Prime decide for the future,” he shared.

On Chandan's birthday, a major slate announcement revealed several exciting upcoming projects, with “Aashram Season 3 Part 2” standing out as one of the key highlights.

Sanyal took to Instagram to share images from the event, captioning the post, “The wait is over! What a birthday celebration when the whole world celebrated with Aashram! The year has just begun for me. Bhopa is coming soon.”

The show stars Bobby Deol as the manipulative and sinister Baba Nirala, who exploits the young women in his ashram. The previous season of the hit series aired in 2022, and the second part of Season 3 was released on February 27 on Amazon MX Player.

