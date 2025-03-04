2025 Oscar Winning Movies: Anora, Dune, The Substance and More - Where To Watch

The 2025 Academy Awards celebrated cinematic brilliance, honoring the best films across various categories. From compelling performances to breathtaking visual effects, this year’s Oscars showcased remarkable storytelling and artistry. If you're eager to watch the winning films, here’s where they are available for streaming in India.

Top Oscar 2025 Winners and Streaming Details

The Brutalist

Awards: Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score

Plot: A visionary architect escapes postwar Europe to start afresh in America. In Pennsylvania, a wealthy industrialist recognizes his talent and offers him a chance to rebuild his career, life, and marriage in a foreign land.

Where to Watch: Streaming details yet to be announced.

Emilia Perez

Award: Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Plot: Rita Mora Castro assists cartel leader Juan “Manitas” Del Monte in transitioning into Emilia Perez. Years later, Emilia’s past catches up when Jessi and Gustavo kidnap her for ransom. A deadly confrontation leaves Emilia, Jessi, and Gustavo dead, with Rita as the lone survivor.

Where to Watch: Streaming details yet to be announced.

The Substance

Award: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Plot: Elisabeth, a 50-year-old TV aerobics instructor, is replaced by the youthful Sue, created from a mysterious green serum called “The Substance.” While the serum promises beauty, it comes with terrifying consequences, as Sue grotesquely emerges from Elisabeth’s spine.

Where to Watch: Available on MUBI.

Dune: Part Two

Awards: Best Visual Effects, Best Sound

Plot: After House Atreides falls, Paul Atreides joins the Fremen, embraces their way of life, and overthrows Emperor Shaddam IV. He defeats Feyd-Rautha and secures power through a political marriage with Princess Irulan, but Chani rejects his rule and departs on a sandworm.

Where to Watch: Available on JioHotstar.

Anora

Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing

Plot: Ani, a 23-year-old stripper, meets Vanya, the son of a Russian oligarch, who impulsively marries her in Las Vegas. His disapproving family sends henchmen to force an annulment. Though Ani initially resists, she ultimately concedes, recognizing Vanya’s immaturity and his family’s influence.

Where to Watch: Streaming on JioHotstar from March 17; available for rent on ZEE5 for ₹129.