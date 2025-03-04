Director Anil Ravipudi pens emotional post as Sankrathiki Vasthunam completes 50-day run in theatres

Chennai, Mar 4 (IANS) Director Anil Ravipudi has penned an emotional post of gratitude on the occasion of his film Sankranthiki Vasthunam, featuring actors Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead, completing a strong 50-day in theatres.

Taking to his X timeline, director Anil Ravipudi wrote, “A heartfelt thank you to all the audiences for showering immense love on #SankranthikiVasthunam and making it a BLOCKBUSTER PONGALUU for everyone! 50 Days in 92 Centres -This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering dedication of our exhibitors and distributors, who stood by the film and ensured it reached every corner.”

He then went on to thank his cast and crew. He wrote, “I truly cherish this unforgettable journey with my hero, Victory @VenkyMama garu, my producers #DilRaju garu & #Shirish garu, The talented actresses @Aishu_dil, @Meenakshiioffl, sensational Musician #BheemsCeciroleo, and the entire brilliant cast and crew who played a pivotal role in this historic success.”

The film, which has already emerged a blockbuster, continues its strong run in theatres even after 50 days.

The film, a family entertainer that has been drawing families to the theatres, features Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshii Chaudhary in the lead.

The film took the box office by storm with a remarkable performance, both in domestic and international markets.

On its opening day, the film, presented by Dil Raju and produced by Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, raked in an impressive Rs 45 crore. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 33 crore, taking the total collections to Rs 77 crore. The film managed to go past the magical mark by the end of the third day itself. After the third day, the total collections of the film stood at Rs 106 crore.

Now, the film is still continuing to do well, even after its 50th day.

Sri Venkateshwara Creations, the production house that produced the film, took to its X timeline to celebrate the success by putting out a post. It said, “50 Days IN 92 Centres. #BlockbusterSankranthikiVasthunam continues to rule the box office by setting new benchmarks. #SankranthikiVasthunam brought the festival alive in theatres with its blockbuster entertainment, serving a full-meals treat that audiences had been craving for. All-time Industry hit for a regional film.”

