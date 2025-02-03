Excited about watching Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha with my kids, says actress Jomol

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Jomol, who played young Unniarcha in the Malayalam classic Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, featuring actor Mammootty in the lead, has now disclosed that she is excited about the film being re-released after 36 years and getting an opportunity to watch it with her kids on the big screen.

First released in 1989, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha became a significant box office hit. Featuring Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Madhavi, Balan K. Nair, and Captain Raju in key roles, the film received widespread acclaim for its remarkable performances and exceptional storytelling. It was produced by P.V. Gangadharan under the banner of Grihalakshmi Productions.

Now, the film is all set to re-release on February 7.

Speaking about how it feels to see the film re-released, Jomol says, “A film releasing after 36 years—it’s something I never expected! Though the idea of a re-release was considered a few years ago, there was no update. So, I completely forgot about it. It was only a month ago that we found out it would be happening soon. I was so excited—especially because I’ll be watching this movie with my kids. I was only five or six years old when I acted in it, and I don’t even remember watching it in a theatre. I’ve seen it many times on YouTube, but never the entire film with my kids. So, I’m both excited and anxious to experience it with them.”

She also shares her thoughts on how this generation will react to the film, saying, “I’m beyond thrilled that the new generation will get to watch—or rather, experience—the magic of this iconic film in theatres. Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha remains an epic tale, a movie that has transcended generations. It is a testament to brilliant filmmaking. Every dialogue was carefully crafted to convey emotion and depth, and every scene was thoughtfully shot to capture its essence. It’s a must-watch for its masterful direction, captivating storyline, and outstanding performances.”

Reflecting on the late producer of the movie, she adds, “Yes, this re-release is a tribute to Producer PVG uncle—for me, that’s what he was. I’ve known him since I was four years old, and my mind is filled with both nostalgia and gratitude. PVG uncle not only introduced me to the film industry but also stood by me throughout. I wish he were here with us for this release—a dream he cherished. But his daughters have taken on the responsibility of fulfilling his wish. Like their father, they have been my pillar of support.”

