Excise policy case: Delhi HC allows family visits to jailed businessman

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted permission for the mother and two sisters of businessman Amandeep Singh Dhal, who is accused in cases related to the excise policy, to visit him at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences).

The court was hearing application filed by Dhall, a director of Brindco Sales, seeking permission for his mother and sisters to meet him at the hospital.

In response, the bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma granted the request, allowing Dhall's mother and sisters to visit him during specific hours.

The court specified that Dhall's mother and sisters can meet him during the designated hours of 11 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 5 pm while he is undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

While granting permission, the court took into account the input from the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying that the order should respect the hospital's discipline.

To ensure that the family visits do not happen simultaneously, the court directed the Jail Superintendent to arrange for Dhall's mother to meet him daily during the specified hours and for his two sisters to visit on alternate days.

On September 4, the high court had granted interim bail to Dhall on medical grounds.

The high court, on August 24, directed that Dhall be taken to the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for medical examination and treatment.

He had approached the high court seeking interim bail for two weeks on medical grounds.

The court had issued notices to the CBI and the ED -- who have arrested him in different cases in connection with the excise policy -- asking for their responses on Dhall's interim bail plea.

Justice Sharma had also asked the medical superintendent of AIIMS to file a report by September 4 after examining the accused.

The court's order had come after the central agencies' counsel submitted that the accused could be taken to AIIMS for medical examination and treatment.

Dhall was arrested by the ED on March 1 and later by the CBI in April.

The ED arrested Dhall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the excise case and said that he, along with others, allegedly conspired and played an active role in formulating policy and facilitating kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its recovery by the South Group through various means.

Both the ED and the CBI have alleged irregularities in the modification of the excise policy, including favouritism towards license holders, waiving or reducing license fees, and extending the L-1 license without proper approval.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.