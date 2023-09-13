Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Jagananna Arogya Suraksha scheme on Wednesday. On this occasion, CM YS Jagan released a ‘how to get free medical treatment under YSR Aarogyasri?’ brochure published by the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust to create awareness among the public.

The Andhra government is preparing to launch the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha scheme on September 30. The chief minister instructed the officials to implement the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha scheme on the lines of Jagananna Suraksha programme.

“The ANMs and Community Health Workers (CHOs) should make door-to-door visits and collect details of people’s illness and diseases. A health camp should be held in the community to provide screening and medical services to the people, “ CM YS Jagan said.

In the first phase, teams consisting of volunteers, Gruha Saradhulu and people's representatives would begin visiting households in rural and urban areas for identifying health issues of people and collecting their details.

In the second phase, health workers like ANMs, ASHA workers, CHOs and volunteers would visit the people and create awareness on downloading the Aarogyasri App and on efficiently using the scheme at various hospitals free of cost.

In the third phase, teams consisting of volunteers, Gruha Saradhulu and people's representatives would remind the people to attend the health camps three days in advance and in the fourth phase, health camps would be conducted with the active involvement of four doctors, two specialist doctors and two from the PHCs.

In the entire process, family doctors and village clinics will play the lead role, he said.

The first phase will begin on September 15 and the first health camp in all Mandals and urban wards would be conducted on September 30, he said.

The chief minister further said the health workers would go to every house and screen the people for health problems. He said the medical data of the villagers collected by the health workers will then be shared with the family physician who will take the healthcare to the doorstep of the people.

CM YS Jagan said that the patients with chronic illnesses, blood sugar and diabetes should be given priority under the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha scheme. Pregnant women, new mothers and anaemic people should also get free medical assistance under this programme, he added.

General health and eye camps should be organized on a particular day in each village and ward. After conducting diagnostic tests at the camps, people would be advised on treatment methods and given free medicines and eye glasses by family doctors, he said.

In every village and ward, all households should be covered for identifying people suffering from chronic ailments and BP and sugar, anemic patients, pregnant women, lactating mothers, dialysis and paralysis patients apart from neonatal cases, said the Chief Minister.

It involves hand holding the chronic patients In the fifth phase, from providing counseling to directing them to Aarogyasri hospitals for necessary treatment.

“Every month, health camps should be conducted in four villages at least in every Mandal so that we can organize these camps in all villages in every Mandal every six months,” he said.

Medical & Health Minister V. Rajani, CS Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, CCLA G. Sai Prasad and Secretary to CCLA A. Md. Imtiaz, Special CS MT Krishna Babu (Medical & Health), Women & Child Welfare Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi and Commissioner M. Janaki, School Education Commissioner, S Suresh, Health & Family Welfare Director J.Nivas, Aarogyasri Trust CEO MN Harinder Prasad, Finance Secretary N. Guljar, Tribal Welfare Director Venkata Murali, Municipal Administration Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao and other officials were among those present.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan to Chair AP Cabinet Meet on Sep 20

