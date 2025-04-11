Ex-MP Transport dept Constable's family granted bail

Bhopal, April 11 (IANS) The family members of Saurabh Sharma, the former Constable of Madhya Pradesh Transport Department, on Friday, were granted bail by a court in Bhopal in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The court has granted bail to his mother, wife, cousin and brother-in-law on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh each.

However, the decision on Saurabh Sharma's bail plea has not been taken yet as he is in judicial custody.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned Saurabh Sharma for a long time and has so far seized and confiscated Rs 100.36 crore.

The mother, wife and brother-in-law of Saurabh Sharma have received bail from the Special PMLA court in Bhopal, his lawyer Rakesh Parashar told IANS.

On the other hand, Saurabh Sharma's bail plea has not been heard.

"Bail has been granted on furnishing personal bonds of Rs 10 lakh each from the court of Special Judge Ashutosh Shukla," the advocate said.

There was no hearing on Saurabh Sharma's bail plea on Friday.

The family members of the former Madhya Pradesh Transport Department Constable were arrested by the ED under violation of PMLA.

During this time, they were questioned for a long time.

The ED has as of now seized and confiscated a total of Rs 100.36 crore in this case.

A proper statement was issued in this regard.

On April 9, the ED also had filed a prosecution complaint in the court against Saurabh Sharma and others.

Saurabh Sharma and others are facing probe on charges of corruption from multiple agencies, including Lokayukta, ED, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax and the Madhya Pradesh Police.

A fresh application for bail will be filed again in the court for Saurabh Sharma and others, his lawyer said.

Saurabh Sharma was appointed on October 29, 2016, and took voluntary retirement on June 9, 2023.

His appointment had rocked the state Assembly during the recently concluded Budget session.

Later, the state police have also filed a case against Saurabh Sharma and his mother for filing 'false affidavit' that none of his (Saurabh's) family member were in government job to secure a government job on compensatory grounds after the death of his father.

In contrast, his elder brother, Sachin Sharma, already held a government position in Chhattisgarh government, a fact he deliberately concealed at the time of his appointment.

