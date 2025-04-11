IPL 2025: SRH are very dangerous, we are preparing hard for a win, says PBKS' Wadhera

Hyderabad, April 11 (IANS) After a solid 18-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this week in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

While Shreyas Iyer's side has won three out of their four games, the hosts have lost four games on the trot and are in search of a win. But Punjab Kings' youngster Nehal Wadhera insisted that his side will not take the opposition lightly ahead of the upcoming encounter.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the left-handed batter said, "SRH is a very dangerous side. Though they lost a few games, it does not mean that they are of any less concern to us. They are definitely a strong team on paper as well. We are not taking this game any lightly. We are preparing equally hard as we did for the previous games. We are hopeful we can beat them on their home ground."

The Kings will be entering the match after a spectacular batting performance against CSK that saw youngster Priyansh Arya knock a memorable hundred. Wadhera said the entire team is brimming with confidence and there is a positive atmosphere in the dressing room.

"All the guys look confident. We are in good touch, and we are also confident about the upcoming match. Priyansh played one of the finest knocks in the IPL against CSK, and that too in the fourth game of his first season. So, all the credit goes to him. Also, the way Shashank (Singh) batted was commendable. He built a strong partnership with Priyansh and (Marco) Jansen, which was really good," Wadhera said.

"This is my first season here in Punjab. The camaraderie between the boys and the coaches is really good. It is a healthy relationship that we have built within this squad. Everyone is supporting each other, which is necessary in a tough tournament like the IPL. When someone does not have a good day, everyone backs them. These are the basics that build a stronger team and help win more matches," he further added.

Australian heavy-hitter Glenn Maxwell is yet to showcase his best this season, having scored 31 runs in four games so far. But Wadhera insisted that there are no concerns within the camp regarding his form, and Maxwell is just one innings away from having a memorable knock this season.

"I do not think there are any concerns related to Maxwell. We all know that he is a great player. He can finish off any game on his day. He is a confident player and we all believe him, including coach Ricky Ponting. He is looking in fine touch at the nets and we will see a good innings from him very soon," the 24-year-old signed off.

