Ex-DGP assault: Bhopal police files case against pvt agency for not verifying employees

Bhopal, April 11 (IANS) Bhopal Police, on Friday, initiated action in connection with the alleged "assault" of former Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Hari Vallabh Joshi, officials said.

Joshi (99), a retired IPS (1948 batch), who lives in Bhopal's Arera Colony, has recently lodged a written complaint at the Habiganj police station, alleging that a caretaker, Rafiq Khan, allegedly "grabbed" his throat, misbehaved and had stolen some metal idols from his residence.

In his complaint, Joshi has also mentioned that the incident has scared him, and has requested the local area police for a regular inspection of his house to ensure his safety.

After the incident, a team of senior police officials visited Joshi and assured for strict action against the caretaker Rafiq, who was hired through a private agency, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Rashmi Agarwal, told IANS on Friday.

"We had visited ex-DGP Joshi's residence and inquired about his health. We have assured him that strict action would be taken against caretaker Rafiq Khan and private agency also," Agarwal said.

When asked if the police had arrested Rafiq, the ADCP said, "He has been arrested and we will share this information soon. We have also filed a case against the agency owner because Rafiq was employed without any verification."

The accused, Rafiq Khan, was employed through an agency and had been working as Joshi's caretaker, drawing a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 to 20,000.

The situation took a dramatic turn when the household cook, Geeta, arrived unexpectedly, prompting Khan to flee the scene before further harm could be inflicted.

The incident took place during a time when other family members were away at work and domestic staff were in the servants' quarters -- circumstances that Rafiq tried to exploit.

Despite his advanced age and frail health, Joshi acted swiftly to report the crime.

The incident has sparked outrage and renewed concerns about the safety of elderly individuals, particularly those reliant on domestic care.

Joshi's family has long been in public focus.

His late son, Arvind Joshi, was a former IAS officer, and his daughter-in-law, Tinu Joshi, was dismissed from service following her arrest in a high-profile corruption case.

