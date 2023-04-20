EVs to replace all govt vehicles by 2030: Yogi

Lucknow, April 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that all state government vehicles will be gradually replaced with EVs by 2030.

To meet this target, departments have been told that purchase of EVs can be done without tendering, on the basis of nomination and that if required, more than the maximum limit set for purchase of EVs can also be spent.

A government spokesperson explained that the two provisions have been made because EVs are currently more expensive than diesel and petrol vehicles and therefore, there is a need to allow for additional expenditure on their purchase.

This, he said, would be offset by the savings on fuel in later years.

