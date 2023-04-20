UP: Mother-son consume acid after tiff, both dead

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh), April 20 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son died after allegedly consuming acid in Daraura village of Farrukhabad district.

According to police, Prem, a Class eight student, was scolded by his mother, Malti Devi, following which he got annoyed and consumed acid kept in the house.

On seeing the deteriorating condition of her son, the mother too drank acid.

Avanish Kumar, Devi's husband, said, "I was at the temple when the incident took place, and my daughter Palak, who was at the house, called me. I rushed home and, with villagers' help, took them to the district hospital where they died during treatment."

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the hospital and sent the bodies for autopsy.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Singh, additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Farrukhabad said, "Further investigation is on and action will be taken accordingly."

Several officials, including CO Amritpur Ravindra Nath Rai and SHO Amarpal Singh, reached the village and questioned the family members and neighbours regarding the incident.

