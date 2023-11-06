Espionage Conspiracy: NIA files supplementary charge sheet in Visakhapatnam court

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet at a special court in Visakhapatnam in a case involving a criminal conspiracy hatched by prime accused Manmohan Surendra Panda and other Pakistani intelligence operatives, aimed at carrying out espionage related activities.

Panda, a resident of Mumbai, has been formally charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Official Secrets Act in the charge sheet.

According to officials, the case which was initially registered at the Counter Intelligence Cell police station in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, was later re-registered by the NIA on May 5 this year.

“Investigation has revealed that Panda was sharing classified information related to the Indian Navy with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative identified as Harsh, along with unidentified individuals,” said a senior NIA official.

“It has also come to light that Panda was receiving monetary compensation from other suspected Pakistani operatives, Meer Balaj Khan, Alven, and several unknown individuals, through crypto channels,” the official added.

“In return for these illicit funds, Panda was found transmitting highly-confidential information concerning Indian Navy warships and submarines,” said the official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.