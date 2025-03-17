Ericsson, Volvo Group, Airtel join hands to boost Industry 4.0, 5.0 adoption in India

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) In a bid to accelerate Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 adoption in India, Ericsson, Volvo Group and Bharti Airtel on Monday announced a research partnership to explore the potential of Extended Reality (XR), Digital Twin technologies and AI in the manufacturing sector.

The companies said in a statement that by leveraging the power of 5G and 5G Advanced, this collaboration aims to transform industrial operations, enhance workforce training, and drive real-time process optimisation.

The research engagement, to be conducted at the Volvo Group Factory and Volvo Group’s R&D Centre in Bengaluru, will explore futuristic ‘Industrial Metaverse’ applications including human and machine interaction and collaboration.

“5G, coupled with Extended Reality applications, will help foster innovation as well as collaboration between our sites and engineers, in real-time, through the power of connectivity & digitalization backed by advanced AI technologies,” said Kamal Bali, President and MD, Volvo Group India.

A key pillar of this initiative is the deployment and exploration of Airtel’s 5G advanced network as the foundation for industrial XR applications.

Beyond operational efficiencies, the collaboration will play its part in supporting the path to Industry 4.0 and beyond while also offering opportunities to unlock new revenue streams and business models for the telcos.

Sharat Sinha, Director and CEO, Airtel Business said that through this collaboration, our high-speed, low latency 5G network will redefine and transform the manufacturing sector by enabling real-time XR applications for enhanced productivity and efficiencies, unlocking new revenue streams and accelerating the adoption of Industry 4.0 applications.

As industries increasingly adopt digital transformation, this initiative will help networks support the growing demand for XR-driven innovations, aiding businesses to improve productivity and scale operations seamlessly.

“By combining our expertise in network technology with cutting-edge XR applications, we are creating an ecosystem that will help industries to transform manufacturing. The research insights will be instrumental in shaping the future of industrial digitalisation, not just in India but globally,” said Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.