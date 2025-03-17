Hockey India names 36-member group for sr men's national camp

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The Indian men's hockey team has returned to the national coaching camp here in SAI, Bengaluru on Monday after a jubilant Annual Awards held in New Delhi. Hockey India has called up 36 players for the camp, which concludes on March 28.

In their recent outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) 2024-25, the Indian team impressed with five wins out of the eight matches they played at home to begin their Pro League campaign for the year. They are currently placed third in the points table with 15 points, only behind England and Belgium who occupy the first and second places, respectively, with 16 points each.

Speaking about the camp, chief coach Craig Fulton said, "It has been a busy season for the players with back-to-back events and high-quality matches. During this camp, our focus will be more on fitness and conditioning apart from introspecting on the recent performances and where we stand in terms of key focus areas. Our efforts now will be towards building up for the matches in the next phase of Pro League in Europe and I will also be interested in seeing how some of the fresh talents live up to the billing."

Core Probable Group:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach.

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Poovanna CB.

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako, Selvam Karthi, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Uttam Singh.

