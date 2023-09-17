EPS pays floral tributes to Periyar on his birth anniversary

Chennai , Sep 17 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) paid floral tributes to EV Ramaswamy Periyar on his birth anniversary.

Palaniswami garlanded the statue of ‘Thanthai’ Periyar at Salem, and said that Periyar had fought against social evils like superstitions.

In a social media post, the former chief Minister hailed the struggle of the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) founder in eradicating oppression against women.

EPS also said that the work done by Periyar against caste discrimination, for women’s education and social justice were commendable.

AIADMK presidium chairman A. Tamil Magan Hussain and other senior party leaders paid their tributes to Periyar at his statue near Gemini square in Chennai. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin garlanded the statue of Periyar at Vellore.

