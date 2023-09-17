KCR urges people to defeat anti-progressive forces

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday called for defeating anti-progressive forces trying to create hurdles in the state’s march on the path to progress.

He exuded confidence that with the blessings of people his government will further speed up the process of development. Stating that "unity is our strength", he urged every person to take a pledge on the National Integration Day for achieving Bangaru (golden) Telangana.

The chief minister was addressing the main official function in Hyderabad to mark the National Integration Day.

He unfurled the national flag and took a salute of the police contingents to mark the anniversary of erstwhile Hyderabad State’s accession to the Indian Union.

During his speech, KCR explained how Telangana had emerged as a model for the entire country and sought continued support and blessings of people for his government.

For a second consecutive year, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government celebrated September 17 as the National Integration Day. With the state going to polls in a couple of months, the celebrations this time assumed added significance.

KCR noted that September 17 has a special importance in the history of Telangana. He recalled that after the independence of India, the then government undertook the process of merging the princely states into the Indian Union. As part of this, Hyderabad became a part of India on September 17, 1948. With this development, autocracy ended in Telangana and parliamentary democratic administration began.

He stated that the entire Telangana society joined the struggle to bring democratic rule. The events of the public struggle and the sacrifices made by common people will always be remembered. He paid tributes to all the freedom fighters.

KCR said that the then rulers took all sections of the society into confidence to build what we see today as India.

“The values of harmony established by Mahatma Gandhi, the vision of India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, the acumen of first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the tireless efforts of many other leaders united the country.”

KCR pointed out that after becoming an integral part of India, Telangana remained as Hyderabad State from 1948 to 1956.

“As part of the reorganisation of the states in 1956, Andhra Pradesh was formed by merging Telangana and Andhra regions against the will of the people of Telangana region and we all know its bad consequences,” he said.

KCR said the movement forseparate state of Telangana was launched due to grave injustices done to the people of Telangana in the united state.

The chief minister said it was a great opportunity for him to lead the movement and with the support of all, he was successful.

KCR claimed that after achieving the new state he embarked onreconstruction with commitment and people's blessings.

“The development and welfare programmes that have been going on since the formation of Telangana state on June 2, 2014 have been exemplary. The policy followed by the new state of Telangana is comprehensive and the integrated development model fulfilling the interests of all sections is ideal,” he said.

The chief minister claimed that the rapid development of the state increased wealth and his government took steps to distribute it to the needy people.

By formulating and implementing programmes from a humanitarian perspective, the government ensured that fruits of development reach all. He said that there is no family in the state today that has not benefited from the government schemes.

He listed out the state’s achievements during the last nine years. He explained how the state succeeded in increasing per capita income, overcame electricity shortage to ensure 24 hour supply to farmers, improved irrigation facilities, provided drinking water to every household and brought a transformation in various sectors.

