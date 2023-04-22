EPS to meet Shah on April 26, to discuss 'strained' AIADMK-BJP alliance

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), will meet senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in New Delhi on April 26, sources in the AIADMK said.

It is to be noted that the meeting of AIADMK leader with the BJP leader assumes significance as the two NDA allies have been engaged in a bitter political feud in the past couple of months. The BJP state president and former IPS officer, K. Annamalai had time and again come out against the Dravidan major leading to tough positioning from the AIADMK.

AIADMK leader and former minister, D. Jayakumar had earlier clearly said that the final decision on the alliance clearly rests with the AIADMK. He had also told media persons that the allocation of seats for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the NDA of Tamil Nadu would be decided by the AIADMK as it was heading the front.

On Wednesday, the AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) announced that it will contest one seat in the Karnataka assembly polls to be held on May 10.

The AIADMK has fielded party leader in Karnataka, D. Anbaresan from the Pulikeshi Nagar constituency of Bengaluru. BJP leader Murali is also a candidate from the Pulikeshi Nagar constituency fighting against the AIADMK candidate.

The AIADMK had earlier stated that the party would not field a candidate in Karnataka assembly elections and will support the BJP.

In this context, the meeting between AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Union Home minister Amit Shah assumes significance.

On many occasions, Annamalai spoke against its alliance partner AIADMK, creating major damage to the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

In the politics of Tamil Nadu, the BJP may not be in a position to win seats on its own in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it was in alliance with AIADMK that fetched rich dividends to the party during the 2021 assembly elections.

The BJP had won four seats in the 2021 assembly elections and it is expecting to win a few Lok Sabha seats in an alliance with the AIADMK but statement after statement from Annamalai has spoiled the relationship with the AIADMK. Now, it has to be seen whether Amit Shah will be able to settle the issue and continue the alliance as earlier in Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.