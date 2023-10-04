Yash, Jr. NTR To Make Cameo Appearances In Prabhas' Salaar

Kannada actor Yash and Jr NTR are all set to make a guest appearance in Prabhas' Salaar. The film is directed by Prashanth of KGF fame. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Jr NTR and Yash are likely to make a guest appearance in Salaar.

It is being speculated that Yash and Jr NTR are likely to be seen during the climax of Salaar.

If Yash makes a guest appearance in Salaar, there is a chance for Salaar to be the continuation of KGF. On the other hand, Jr NTR also committed to doing a film with Prashanth Neel after his present movie Devara.

Probably, Prashanth Neel could be planning a connection between Prabhas' Salaar, Yash's KGF and Jr NTR's untitled movie.

There is little doubt that movie buffs want Yash and Jr NTR to do cameos in Salaar because such a thing is going to be a feast for the fans of both actors. Salaar will be released on December 22, 2023.