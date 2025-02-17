The White Lotus Season 3 OTT release: When and Where to watch?

The wait is finally over! The third season of the highly acclaimed comedy-drama series, The White Lotus, is now streaming on popular OTT platforms. From Sunday, February 16, audiences can watch the latest season of the show from the comfort of their homes.

Release Date and Time

The third season of The White Lotus was released on Sunday, February 16, at 9 pm (EST). The new episodes will be out every Sunday, with eight episodes in the season. The show is available on OTT platforms from February 17 for Indian viewers.

Where to Watch

Indian audiences can watch The White Lotus Season 3 only on JioCinema and Disney+Hotstar, which have also come together to become one OTT platform, JioHotstar. Also, those subscribed to Prime Video (Max add-on) can watch the show.

All About The White Lotus Season 3

The third season of The White Lotus is a continuation of the American satirical comedy-drama television series developed by Mike White. The storyline of the show is a continuation of the previous seasons, with new characters and locations. The third season was shot in different parts of Thailand, such as Bangkok, Phuket, and Ko Samui, between February and August 2024.

The Star-Studded Cast

The White Lotus Season 3 has a stellar ensemble cast, including Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood.

