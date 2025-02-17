Virat Kohli is known for his healthy diet among Team India players. He has maintained his perfect physique by following a balanced diet and regular workouts. Kohli is very careful about what he eats and even has a personal chef to prepare his meals. However, recent BCCI rules have changed this routine.

The BCCI introduced ten new rules, one of which prohibits players from bringing anyone, whether family or staff, when traveling abroad. This rule has become a challenge for Kohli, as he’s used to having his chef prepare his meals. Without his chef, Kohli had to find a solution when Team India traveled to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy.

When the team reached Dubai, Kohli explained his food requirements to the local team manager. The manager then went to a well-known restaurant in Dubai and brought back the food Kohli needed.

During Team India’s practice session ahead of their match against Bangladesh on February 20, a special food packet was delivered to Kohli. He ate his lunch right on the field and even packed a few extra boxes for the journey ahead. It seems Virat Kohli will continue to rely on these food deliveries for the rest of the Champions Trophy.