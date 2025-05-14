Watch Virgin Boys Teaser: Mitra Sharma, Geethanand's Youthful Romantic Comedy Entertainer

The teaser of Virgin Boys has been released and is quickly becoming a trending topic among youth! Featuring Geethanand and Mitra Sharma in the lead roles, the film also stars Srihan, Ronith, Jennifer, Anshula, Sujith Kumar, and Abhilash. This romantic comedy is directed by Dayanand and produced by Raja Darapuneni under the Rajguru Films banner.

The recently released teaser is filled with youthful energy and vibrant visuals that immediately catch the eye. Smaran Sai’s music adds an energetic vibe to the teaser, while Venkata Prasad’s cinematography looks fresh and dynamic. Editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh keeps the teaser crisp and engaging. The chemistry between Geethanand and Mitra Sharma stands out and adds charm to the visuals.

The story blends humor, romance, and emotions while portraying modern-day relationships in a unique and relatable style. Notably, Bigg Boss fame Srihan is drawing attention with his character and comedic timing. Audiences can expect more laughter from his role in the film. The teaser highlights fun-filled dialogues and scenes that promise an entertaining cinematic experience.

The makers believe that ‘Virgin Boys’ will be a perfect summer entertainer that resonates strongly with young audiences.

Producer Raja Darapuneni shared, “We’ve crafted this film in a way that truly connects with today’s youth. There have been many good youthful entertainers in the past, but this film will stand out from the rest. It’s different from the routine, and I’m confident it will connect deeply with the younger generation.”