Watch Chuttamalle: NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Romantic Song from Devara Part 1

Here is the most anticipated second song from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1. Anirudh Ravichander has composed a romantic song for the film. Being directed by Koratala Siva, the action thriller features Saif Ali Khan as the villain.

The song shows NTR in a cool style and Janhvi Kapoor looking beautiful. Their simple yet exciting dance moves have become very popular online. Their on-screen romance is very appealing, making it enjoyable for fans to watch their strong chemistry in this sensual song.

The track starts with Janhvi Kapoor expressing her feelings through beautiful lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. The song features steamy scenes, Janhvi’s glamorous look, and NTR’s dance moves on the beach, all choreographed by Bosco Martis. "Chuttamalle" is expected to be the sexy melody of the year. With music by Anirudh Ravichander and vocals by Shilpa Rao, this romantic song stands out.