Watch: Wamiqa Gabbi Dances to Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her versatile roles across Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Hindi, and other regional cinema, recently shared a video on social media showcasing her dance prowess. The video features her grooving to the popular track "Kurchi Madathapetti" from the film "Guntur Kaaram." Remarkably, Gabbi disclosed that she learned, practiced, and recorded the dance routine in a mere 33 minutes, describing it as a significant achievement.

The song, which features Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in the film, became a blockbuster hit after its release in January. Gabbi's upcoming projects include the Hindi film "Khufiya," the Punjabi film "Kikli," and the Hindi film "Baby John." Additionally, she is set to make her Tamil debut with the film "Genie," starring Jayam Ravi.

Gabbi's dedication and talent continue to garner attention, solidifying her position as a versatile performer in the industry.