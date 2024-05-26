Vishnu Manchu Responds To Hema's Alleged Involvement in Rave Party

Tollywood actor and the president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), Vishnu Manchu took to his X account and shared a post in response to famous Tollywood actress Hema being arrested for drug abuse at a rave party in Bengaluru. Vishnu Manchu stated that the actress is presumed innocent until proven guilty. He continued by saying that the media and the public should refrain from making baseless judgments before acknowledging the whole truth.

He concluded that the MAA would take appropriate action if concrete evidence regarding the actress was provided and urged everyone not to sensationalize unsubstantiated news.

Regarding the recent drug-related case at a rave party, few media outlets and individuals are making baseless allegations about actress Ms.Hema. I urge everyone to refrain from jumping to conclusions and spreading unverified information. Ms.Hema deserves to be presumed innocent… — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) May 25, 2024

The rave party was hosted by a man from Hyderabad in Bengaluru's Electronic City. The busted party witnessed the arrests of five participants from a total of 100+ attendees for drug use.

On the work front, Vishnu Manchu, last seen walking the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival, is now gearing up for the release of his next, a fantasy drama, “Kanappa” by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by his father and prominent actor, Mohan Babu. The casting includes Prabhas, Nayanthara, Kriti Sanon, and others in crucial roles.