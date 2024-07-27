Raj & DK to bring action fantasy drama 'Rakt Bramhand'; call it 'uncharted territory'

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Filmmaker duo Raj & DK are gearing up to bring their first action-fantasy series, 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom', which they describe as 'uncharted territory', making it all the more thrilling for them.

The makers took to social media and shared the announcement, dropping an intriguing poster featuring a massive bejeweled throne with blood spots.

The post was captioned: "We've got BIGGGGG news that'll stir your blood! We're pumped to announce our first ever action-fantasy series... now filming."

The series promises a gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom, complete with bloody action and spectacular visuals.

For this project, Raj & DK have partnered with director Rahi Anil Barve and long-time collaborator Sita R. Menon, under their production company, D2R Films.

In a statement, Raj & DK said: "This is uncharted territory, which makes it all the more thrilling for us. Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood."

"We are having an amazing time working with the very talented Rahi and our uber versatile partner Sita to bring this unique vision to life. Working with Netflix has been excellent, and we have their enthusiastic support to back the unconventional vision for Rakt Bramhand," they added.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, added: "After the outstanding success of the genre-bending 'Guns & Gulaabs', we're thrilled to team up with the masterful duo of Raj & DK for another defining series. 'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' will be Netflix India’s first-ever mega action-fantasy series and is set to redefine the genre by combining grand-scale action with a thrilling storyline."

The announcement of the official cast will be made soon by the makers.

'Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom' will be streaming on Netflix soon.

