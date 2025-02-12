Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 Titled Kingdom, Watch Kingdom Teaser!

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The makers of VD12 have officially announced the film’s title – KINGDOM.

The teaser is an adrenaline fueled action drama packed with intensity, emotions and scale. It promises a larger than life experience leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

To elevate the madness, Jr. NTR has lent his voice for the Telugu version, Suriya for Tamil and Ranbir Kapoor for Hindi. The presence of these powerhouses has taken the teaser to the next level turning it into a firecracker of an experience!

Vijay Deverakonda has poured his heart and soul into this film giving it everything to make it as big as possible. He reminds us of why the nation sat up in attention when he arrived and the phenomenon that he is, he now seems to have found a script and team that does justice to his stardom.

After delivering the cult classic Jersey, Gowtam Tinnanuri is back, this time showcasing Vijay Deverakonda in a completely new avatar. The teaser has ignited massive excitement satisfying fans’ long standing anticipation while leaving them hungry for more.

The brand Anirudh Ravichander strikes again with a power packed and electrifying BGM adding to the film’s intensity. Naveen Nooli handles the editing while Avinash Kolla takes charge as the art director. Jomon T. John and Girish Gangadharan will bring the madness to life through their lens!

The blockbuster machines producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya who are mounting this film on an unprecedented scale under the banners of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and in collaboration with Srikara Studios.

Set to hit the big screens on May 30th 2025, KINGDOM has already taken over the digital space setting expectations sky high. The film has all the makings of a stupendous monstrous box-office success.

Stay tuned for more updates.