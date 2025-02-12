OPS hails Madras HC decision allowing ECI to probe AIADMK internal disputes

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Expelled AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has welcomed the Madras High Court’s decision to vacate the stay on the Election Commission of India (ECI) probing internal disputes within the party, including leadership issues and the symbol controversy.

The ruling by the Madras High Court’s division bench is seen as a setback for AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), who had expelled Panneerselvam and his supporters from the party.

It may be recalled that the Madras High Court on Wednesday (February 12) set aside its earlier stay order that had restrained the Election Commission of India (ECI) from proceeding with inquiries into the internal dispute within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The court directed the ECI to strictly adhere to the jurisdiction outlined in Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

A division bench comprising Justices R. Subramanian and G. Arul Murugan dismissed petitions filed by the AIADMK challenging the ECI’s authority to act on various representations made against the party’s leadership decisions.

Speaking to journalists in Theni, OPS stated, “Several court rulings have established that the ECI has the authority to intervene in the affairs of political parties under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The Madras High Court has reaffirmed this by allowing the ECI to proceed with its inquiry into AIADMK’s internal matters.”

V. Pugazhendhi, one of the petitioners in the case, hailed the court’s decision, calling it a victory in their long legal battle. “We will continue our fight before the ECI to free the party and its symbol from Palaniswami’s control. We will also take our case to Delhi to challenge the possession of the ‘two-leaves’ symbol by EPS,” he said.

Pugazhendhi clarified that their intention was not to freeze the AIADMK’s iconic ‘two-leaves’ symbol, which was founded by the late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). However, he stated that they had no choice but to explore legal options to prevent what he described as an “evil force” from misusing the symbol.

OPS also questioned why EPS was reluctant to face the case before the ECI.

It may be recalled that former Theni MP P. Ravindranath, who is also Panneerselvam’s son, along with other expelled AIADMK functionaries K.C. Palaniswamy and V. Pugazhendhi, had approached the ECI in July 2022. They challenged amendments to the AIADMK’s bylaws and the appointment of EPS as the party’s General Secretary. They accused EPS of taking control of the party and expelling dissenting members. Meanwhile, AIADMK sources told IANS that the party plans to challenge the Madras High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court. A senior AIADMK leader close to EPS said that no true party loyalist would want to see MGR’s victory symbol frozen. He argued that this legal battle would only strengthen EPS’ position, portraying him as the defender of the party’s legacy and symbol.

The leader also pointed out that the ECI had already accepted amendments to the AIADMK’s bylaws, granting EPS the authority to sign Forms A and B for candidates contesting under the party’s symbol. “How can the ECI now go against its own decision?” he questioned.

Rajya Sabha MP and former minister C. Ve. Shanmugam also weighed in, stating that the ECI has “no authority” to interfere in the internal matters of political parties. He cited past rulings from both the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court that upheld this stance. Shanmugam further referenced the ECI’s own statement before the High Court, where the Commission noted that its final decision would be subject to the outcome of a pending civil suit.

With legal battles intensifying, the leadership dispute within AIADMK is far from over, and the fate of the party’s ‘two-leaves’ symbol remains a crucial issue in the ongoing power struggle.

