Vijay Deverakonda's Father Slams Distributor Abhishek Nama: Deets Inside

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda's recent outing Kushi had a great start by doing very well at the box office upon its release on September 1, 2023. The film's "blockbuster celebrations" were held in Vizag a few days after the movie's release in theatres. Vijay Deverakonda promised to donate Rs 1 cr to poor families on the occasion. He is one of the very few celebs in the country to donate to needy people from his hard-earned remuneration.

Instead of supporting the generous move, distributor Abhishek Nama sarcastically requested the Arjun Reddy star to compensate him for the losses incurred on the 2020 film World Famous Lover. The fans of the Geetha Govindam actor have since supported their favorite actor by questioning the distributor's sarcastic request and its timing. They asked why a similar demand has never been made from other big stars of Telugu cinema in the past.

Netizens took digs at Abhishek Nama for making an attempt to spoil the image of Deverakonda. Of late, Deverakonda's father has reacted to the whole controversy. Speaking in an interview, he said, "We owe nothing to Abhishek. He is trying to gain some cheap publicity." The father suggested that the noise made by Abhishek Nama has no basis.

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi is performing well in theatres. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen as the female lead in the film. So far, Kushi collected Rs 70 cr plus at the box office.