Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda took the concept of giving back to the community to a whole new level when he announced his plan to share the earnings from his latest film - Kushi. The rom-com is headlined by Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kushi had its theatrical release on September 1. The film had a great opening weekend at the box office worldwide. However, the film’s earnings slowed down after the release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan hit the theatres a week later.

At an event in Visakhapatnam, the Arjun Reddy fame actor had surprised his fans with his announcement that he will share both happiness and earnings with them. He told them he would give Rs 1 lakh to 100 lucky families from his pocket.

Deverakonda kept his word and rolled out a form to receive applications from his fans for the promised cash. The actor got an overwhelming 50,000+ entries. The actor and his team have shortlisted 100 lucky families who will receive Rs 1 lakh each. The Kushi actor shared the list of 100 lucky families on his X account on Thursday.

The 100 familes we picked this time. I hope it brings cheer to your families ❤️🥰#SpreadingKushi#DevaraFamily pic.twitter.com/9Om8E2dJho — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 14, 2023

