Video: Check Out Bujji Theme Music Here!

Kalki 2898 AD updates: The makers of Kalki 2898 AD continue to create buzz with the film updates. Even as fans are still in awe of Prabhas’ loyal sidekick Bujji’s futuristic AI-powered vehicle, the producers of the film Vyjayanthi Movies have released the #Bujji theme music today.

Within half-an-hour, the theme music video garnered over 50,000 views on social media. The fans of Prabhas are going ga-ga over the pulse-pounding "Bujji Theme Music" in the comments section.

Recently, the makers introduced the swanky mean-machine to a select audience at an event in Hyderabad. On this occasion, a long teaser to debut Bujji was also released. The film features an ensemble star cast which also includes Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi film set in the future, will debut in theatres on June 27, 2024.