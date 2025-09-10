VAYUPUTRA: Chandoo Mondeti, Naga Vamsi Collaborate on 3D Animation Epic Spectacle - Set for Dussehra 2026 Release

Rooted deeply in our history and Itihasas, Vayuputra narrates the tale of an Immortal Legend - the eternal warrior whose strength and devotion transcend time. It is also the story of the Devotion That Moved Mountains, capturing Hanuman’s unwavering faith that shaped and inspired generations.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the film promises a breathtaking fusion of history, devotion and modern spectacle. The grand 3D Animation cinematic experience, Vayuputra is set to bring the timeless tale of Lord Hanuman to theatres worldwide this Dussehra 2026 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The powerful announcement poster of Hanuman standing tall on a hill, watching Lanka burn perfectly encapsulates the epic scale and spiritual depth the project aims to deliver. This is not just a movie, it is a sacred spectacle, where temples meet theatres, inviting audiences to experience devotion like never before. Vayuputra is poised to become a cinematic milestone, a celebration of faith, valor and destiny.

With Chandoo Mondeti’s visionary storytelling and Naga Vamsi’s production expertise, Vayuputra is set to redefine Indian cinema, blending heartfelt narrative with stunning 3D Animation visuals that immerse viewers in the world of one of our most revered cultural icons.

More details will be unveiled soon.