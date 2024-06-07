Varun Tej's Matka Shoot Springs Back into Action!

After a break, Varun Tej's most awaited project "Matka" will resume shooting on the 19th of June. Set work is underway for this action-packed entertainer, and Varun Tej, along with other cast members, will be part of the shoot.

The movie, helmed by Karuna Kumar of "Palasa" fame, will showcase Varun Tej in a unique role, featuring four different get-ups over a 24-year span. The film also stars Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary as the heroines.

A. Kishore Kumar is the cinematographer, while GV Prakash Kumar is providing the music. Additionally, Varun Tej has some other exciting projects lined up with major production houses, but those will be announced later