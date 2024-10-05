Vanitha Vijayakumar Fourth Marriage News: Just a Movie Publicity!

There was recent news about Tamil actress Vanitha Vijayakumar's alleged fourth marriage. Many believed she was going to tie the knot with choreographer Robert, with whom she had been rumored to be in a relationship for a while. However, Vanitha herself has now clarified that this is not true. It was all a promotional stunt for their new movie, leaving many fooled.

A few days ago, Vanitha posted a photo on her Instagram story that appeared to show her proposing to Robert, captioning it with "Remember October 5th." This led everyone to believe that she was preparing for her fourth marriage. Rumors of her relationship with Robert had been circulating for some time, which made people assume the wedding news was genuine. But now it has been revealed that the entire episode was a promotional tactic for their upcoming film, "Mrs. & Mr."

In this movie, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Robert play the lead roles, and Vanitha herself directed the film. Her daughter Jovika produced it. Interestingly, this promotional stunt is similar to the one used by Telugu actors Naresh and Pavitra earlier, where they created wedding buzz only for it to be revealed as a promotional strategy for their film "Malli Pelli." It seems Vanitha borrowed the same idea.

