CHENNAI: Popular actor of the 90's Costumes Krishna, and producer Costumes Krishna passed away on Sunday morning at his residence in Chennai. The veteran actor who was ailing for some time breathed his last breath today.

Born in Vijayanagaram, Andhra Pradesh, he began his career in the Telugu film industry as a costume designer and later went on to become an actor, and was particularly known for his villain roles and supporting characters.

He moved to Chennai in 1954 and worked as an assistant costume director and was successful in his stint as a designer and earned the moniker Costumes Krishna'.

He worked with senior actors like NTR, ANR, Chiranjeevi,Vanisri, Jayasudha, Jayaprada, Sridevi. He later started getting roles in movies and was mostly seen in late director Kodi Ramakrishna’s films.

Some of his notable films include Bharat Bandh (in which he was introduced), Allari Mogudu, Devullu, Pellam Chebite Vinali, and Pelli Pandiri. He also produced a number of films and was instrumental in bringing popular producer Di Raju a break and launching his career as a distributor.

He impressed the audience with his varied roles as a villain, character artist, grandfather, and father with a distinctive accent. Along with Pel Pandiri film starring Jagapathi Babu, he produced seven films. He remade a successful movie in Kannada titled Arundhati.

Tollywood celebrities condoled the death of Costume Krishna. " Sad to hear about Costumes Krishna Garu's demise. Condolences to his family members. You will be missed. RIP...", Dil Raju tweeted.