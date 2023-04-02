New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi is likely to appeal on Monday against his sentence in a criminal defamation case in Surat court. The legal team has done all the preparation, sources have said.

Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for two years following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday had said that a legal team was working on the case in which former Gandhi was convicted.

Kharge said that the party was ready to face the matter "politically and legally", and also criticised the Central government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi "in haste".

The Congress president termed the disqualification as "vengeance".

As a mark of protest against the disqualification of Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, and to press its demand for a probe into the allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group, the Congress launched the 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' across the country against the Centre.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.