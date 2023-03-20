Tollywood Actor Akhil Akkineni Reacts to Wedding Rumours

Hyderabad: Actor Akhil Akkineni is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood. Rumours of Akhil getting married and the actor will officially announce his wedding date soon are abounded. The social media users are discussing the ‘imminent’ wedding of Mr Majnu actor.

Akhil has responded to the rumours of his wedding on social media. He said he’s not quite active on social media and neither does he give attention to the online gossip on his personal life and career. The actor said he keeps the social media engagement to the minimum and he restricts his activity only to sharing about his movie projects.

The Manam actor refuted the wedding rumours that are spreading on social media. “There is absolutely no truth in it,” Akhil said. He said he is still single and not thinking about getting married anytime soon.

The Tollywood actor’s new movie Agent is slated for release on April 28. It must be noted here that Akhil Akkineni got engaged to Shriya Bhupal in February 2017 after years of courtship and later the couple called off their wedding ahead of planned wedding ceremony in Italy.

