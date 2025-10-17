Telusu Kada Review: Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Surrogacy Drama Works in Parts

Siddu Jonnalagadda collaborates with debut director Neeraja Kona for a romantic drama co-starring Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty. With Telusu Kada releasing in theatres today, let’s find out what works and what falls short.

What’s It About?

Telusu Kada follows the emotional and personal journey of Varun (Siddu Jonnalagadda), a man navigating love, ambition, and the complexities of relationships. The story traces his life from a painful breakup to a seemingly happy marriage — and what happens when his ex, Raga (Srinidhi Shetty), unexpectedly re-enters his world. The resulting turmoil between Varun, his wife (Raashii Khanna), and Raga forms the core conflict of the film, exploring how he ultimately pursues the dream life he once imagined.

Performances

Siddu Jonnalagadda anchors Telusu Kada with confidence and charisma. From the first frame, his effortless screen presence, sharp dialogue delivery, and easygoing attitude hold the film together. He also shines in the emotional sequences, adding subtle depth to a character that could have otherwise felt one-note. His styling and overall presentation lend additional flair.

Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty fit well into their parts and deliver sincere performances. However, their characters lack the emotional detailing or standout moments to leave a strong impact. Among the supporting cast, Harsha Chemudu finally gets a role that makes proper use of his comic timing. His lively presence adds warmth and energy to several scenes, making him a notable highlight outside the lead cast.

Analysis

Director Neeraja Kona, known for her work as a stylist, takes the director’s chair for the first time and chooses a mature relationship drama as her debut. The premise is simple and familiar, but she attempts to add freshness through nuanced character behaviour and subtle complexity in relationships.

The film’s first half starts off well — neat introductions, crisp dialogues, and an engaging setup that allows Siddhu’s character to breathe. The scenes between him and Harsha Chemudu lend authenticity and lightness, while Thaman’s songs blend in smoothly. Though some conflicts feel slightly staged, the smart one-liners and Siddhu’s performance keep things afloat.

However, the second half struggles to sustain that engagement. The emotional turning points lack conviction, and several key moments feel hurried or underdeveloped. The film attempts to mix sentiment, humour, and introspection — but the transitions are uneven. Despite its emotional potential, the writing doesn’t dig deep enough into the pain or growth of its characters.

That said, Telusu Kada deserves credit for staying tonally consistent and visually pleasing. Neeraja’s vision comes through in the film’s look and mood — aided by Gnana Shekar’s impressive cinematography and Thaman’s subdued background score, which complements the film’s tone without overpowering it.

Technical Aspects

Music: Thaman delivers two pleasant tracks that work beautifully on screen. His background score is restrained yet fitting.

Cinematography: Gnana Shekar gives the film a rich, stylish visual palette, enhancing its emotional tone.

Production Values: People Media Factory ensures a polished, urban aesthetic that suits the story.

Highlights

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s screen presence and attitude

Crisp dialogues

Visual appeal and production quality

Harsha Chemudu’s refreshing performance

Two well-shot songs

Drawbacks

Predictable and staged conflicts

Weak emotional connect in second half

Underwritten female characters

Uneven pacing

Bottom Line

Telusu Kada is a relationship drama that tries to blend emotion, modern sensibilities, and subtle complexity. While it doesn’t always succeed, it remains watchable thanks to Siddu Jonnalagadda’s effortless performance, smart writing in parts, and solid technical finesse. Neeraja Kona’s debut shows promise, even if her storytelling still needs sharper emotional grounding.

Verdict: Telusu Kada is a decent one-time watch for Siddu Jonnalagadda’s charm and the film’s sleek presentation.