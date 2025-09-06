Teja Sajja Interview on Mirai: We shot scenes in minus 18 degrees

Actor Teja Sajja, who is gearing up for the release of his next big project Mirai, revealed that portions of the upcoming pan-India spectacle were filmed under extreme weather conditions in the Himalayas.

Speaking about the experience, the young star shared that the crew had to endure bone-chilling temperatures during the schedule. “We were shooting at altitudes where the mercury dipped to minus 18 degrees. Despite multiple layers of warm clothing, the cold was unbearable. Each step felt like pins and needles piercing through my feet,” he recalled.

The unit reportedly spent three days battling the freezing climate to capture key sequences. The production team ensured safety measures were in place, but the harsh weather tested the endurance of everyone involved.

Mirai marks Teja’s follow-up to the sensational success of Hanu-Man, which established him as one of the most promising faces in the new wave of Telugu cinema. Touted as a game-changer in the superhero genre, the film is directed and shot by Karthik Gattamaneni, with People Media Factory producing it on a grand scale.

Backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, the project boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Manoj Manchu in a villainous role, alongside Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is also expected to feature groundbreaking visual effects, with insiders hinting at a record number of VFX shots for an Indian superhero film.

The screenplay has been penned by Karthik Gattamaneni, with additional writing and dialogues by Manibabu Karanam. Production design is handled by Sri Nagendra Tangala, while Sujith Kumar Kolli is serving as executive producer.

With its teaser already generating significant buzz for its scale and visual grandeur, Mirai is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious releases of the year. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 12 in eight languages, across both 2D and 3D formats.