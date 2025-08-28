SV Krishna Reddy's Vedavyas Movie Launched - Directors VV Vinayak, Anil Ravipudi Present

Legendary Director SV Krishna Reddy's 43rd film "Vedavyas" was grandly inaugurated today at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad by Star producer Dil Raju and blockbuster directors VV Vinayak and Anil Ravipudi. This film is being produced by prominent businessman and Congress party leader Kommuri Prathap Reddy under the banner of Sai Pragathi Films under the presentation of K. Atchi Reddy. SV Krishna Reddy is introducing South Korean actress Jun Hyun Ji as the heroine with this film.

During the film's launch, producer Dil Raju welcomed heroine Jun Hyun Ji, while director VV Vinayak gave the clap for the first shot. Director Anil Ravipudi directed the first shot. Producer Gemini Kiran, actors Murali Mohan, Ali, Zubeda Ali, Saikumar and others participated in this event. On this occasion

Producer Dil Raju said - We all know about SV Krishna Reddy garu and Atchi Reddy garu. We grew up watching their films. We danced to the songs in their films. We are on a journey as we enter the industry. I am happy that Krishna Reddy garu is making his 43rd film and I am attending as a guest to the film's launch. We sincerely wish your film "Vedavyas" a grand success. I also wish all the best to heroine Jun Hyun Ji, who is making her debut in Tollywood from South Korea with this film.

Director VV Vinayak said, "Since I became an assistant director, SV Krishna Reddy has been the same, working with the same energy. I hope that the movie "Vedavyas" in the combination of Atchi Reddy and Krishna Reddy garu will be a super duper hit. I wish producer Prathap Reddy garu will make a good name with his first movie.

Director Anil Ravipudi said - As Dil Raju garu said, the combination of SV Krishna Reddy and Atchi Reddy is a sensation.They made blockbuster movies when we were going to school with bags. SV Krishna Reddy garu is a brand for family entertainers. His inspiration is very much on us. Krishna Reddy garu's 43rd film "Vedavyas" should achieve a big success.

Actor Murali Mohan said - SV Krishna Reddy, Atchi Reddy is like Nagireddy, Chakrapani, Bapu, Ramana. Today SV Krishna Reddy launched his 43rd film "Vedavyas". With this film, Kommuri Prathap Reddy is becoming a producer. He should get good success with this film. I also wish that Korean Actress Jun Hyun Ji will also get popularity among Telugu audience.

Producer Kommuri Prathap Reddy said - I really like SV Krishna Reddy's films. I proposed that we make a film out of admiration for him. The project that was conceived like that has now become "Vedavyas". Krishna Reddy's films are good for the whole family to watch together, and they have a message along with good entertainment. I am producing a movie with him, believing that such films are necessary for today's society. I am a politician, an educationist who runs engineering colleges, and I am also in the real estate business. I became a producer out of admiration for Krishna Reddy garu. We are planning to make more films together.

Actor Ali said - Many super hit films of SV Krishna Reddy garu started here at Annapurna Studios. "Vedavyas", which started again at the same place, should also achieve such a grand success. With this film, our Guru Krishna Reddy is introducing Korean Actress Jun Hyun Ji as the heroine. Also, the villain has been taken from abroad. I sincerely wish "Vedavyas" a grand success.

Heroine Jun Hyun Ji said - I Thank director SV Krishna Reddy, Atchi Reddy, and Prathap Reddy for selecting me as the heroine for the movie "Vedavyas". I am happy to learn about Indian culture and act in this movie. I feel lucky to have the opportunity to act as a heroine from South Korea in an Indian movie. I am entering the Telugu film industry with the movie "Vedavyas". I thank Dil Raju garu for welcoming me and the other guests who came to this event. I also thank Telangana CM Revanth Reddy garu. I hope the Telugu audience will support me with the movie "Vedavyas".

Director SV Krishna Reddy said - I am lucky, with the support of all of you, I am doing my 43rd film "Vedavyas". I will do all the films I can do in my life with producer Kommuri Prathap Reddy garu. For the first time, we are introducing a Korean heroine in a Telugu movie. No matter how the audience feels about Jun Hyun Ji acting in our movie, we feel it is a great opportunity for our entire team. Having received all your love, support, and congratulations, I have grown up and today I am coming before you with my 43rd film "Vedavyas". I would like to thank you all.

Producer K. Atchi Reddy said - We Thank Dil Raju garu, VV Vinayak garu, Anil Ravipudi garu, Gemini Kiran garu and all the other guests who came to the launch of our movie "Vedavyas". You know the history that Krishna Reddy has created as a director. He wrote a script with the desire to make better movies, and produce it with complete faith in the story, Prathap Reddy came forward with admiration, affection, and love for Krishna Reddy. Prathap Reddy's coming forward and leading us gave us a lot of inspiration and strength. "Vedavyas" is Krishna Reddy's dream project. This is a subject that he has worked hard on for years and has prepared with his passion. We went to Korea and selected Jun Hyun Ji, who was a perfect fit for the heroine's character. Krishna Reddy also selected artists like Saikumar and Murali Mohan to perfectly fit the roles. We will reveal who the hero is in the next week or ten days. We will also start regular shooting very soon. We have searched a lot for the villain and have selected a Mongolian artist. The villain will be very different in our movie. Krishna Reddy garu has been working on music for a year. In the past, we used to prepare an album and go for shooting. After a long time, with this film "Vedavyas", we are going for shooting again with the album in hand. "Vedavyas" will be the kind of film we want from Krishna Reddy garu, as a family entertainer, with a good message and commercial elements.